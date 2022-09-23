BET has named Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The show is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and will be hosted by Fat Joe.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

BET has also announced Joey Bada$$, French Montana, N.O.R.E., Pusha T, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Armani White as performers. Drake leads nominees with 14, Ye follows with 10 and Kendrick Lamar with 9.