WATCH: First Look Trailer Released For M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

The first trailer is being released for M. Night Shyamalan’s new film Knock at the Cabin.

The film follows a young girl (played by Kristen Cui) and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers while on a vacation at a remote cabin. The strangers tell the family they’ve been sent to stop the end of the world and the family must make a difficult choice to avoid the apocalypse. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint.

Knock at the Cabin releases in theaters on February 3rd.

