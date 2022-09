GloRilla is on fire. With “FNF” still going crazy after being one of the songs of the summer, the CMG signee has teamed with Cardi B for a new banger, “Tomorrow 2.”

The new single comes with a video, bringing GloRilla to Cardi B’s home of the Bronx for crashing subways, the streets, and more. When it comes to music, the best way to describe it is a float. Both women hit the track and go off.