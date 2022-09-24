At the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Netflix held a special screening of The Redeem Team on Sept. 22, 2022. Greg Groggel, the film’s producer, Jon Weinbach, the director, and Dwyane Wade gave opening remarks (EP & featured Olympian).


The Redeem Team explores the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 after the previous team’s disastrous performance four years earlier in Athens using never-before-seen Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material. Insightful interviews with athletes and coaches, including Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team raised the bar for American basketball, are included in the documentary’s unique depiction of team development.

At the exclusive screening, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Zaire Wade, Dwight Howard, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, Emmanuel Acho, Shannon Sharpe, Jon Weinbach, Mike Tollin, Greg Groggel, Adam Rippon, and others were in attendance.

The Redeem Team streams on Netflix beginning Oct. 7.