Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, BIA, and G Herbo During Rolling Loud Headlining Performance

The Queen returned home to New York City on Friday night.

Nicki Minaj was the headliner for Friday night at Rolling Loud New York. The Queen took the stage to bring an onslaught of classics and hits. During her time on stage, she performed “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Whole Lotta Money” with BIA, “The Way Life Goes” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Chi-Raq” with G Herbo.

To end the set, Minaj performed “Moment 4 Life” acapella, with fans rapping along.

You can see images from the night below.