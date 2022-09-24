Quavo and Takeoff Share Tracklist for ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Featuring Gunna, Summer Walker & More

The duo of Quavo and Takeoff are ready for you to hear their debut joint album Only Built for Infinity Links. The tracklist is now available with a couple of weeks left until the drop.

Infinity Links will feature Mustard, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane.

As much as they are icons of rap, Quavo and Takeoff are icons of fashion. Announcing their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the two stars are laced in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on the album artwork.

The two rap superstars are seen in the padded denim jacket and the five-pocket denim pants. Both items are currently available for global purchase on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga online partners farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Padded Denim Jacket

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Five-Pocket Denim Pants

Only Built For Infinity Links is set to release on October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

You can see the album promo below.