Following winning an Emmy for her role in Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph received flowers from Beyoncé.

The actress shared a video of the flowers and opening the card on Instagram.

“To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” wrote Beyoncé.

Bey sent Sheryl Lee Ralph flowers for her Emmy win

In the hit ABC series, Ralph acts as Mrs. Howard, a veteran teacher at the fictional Philadelphia elementary school. That role has now secured Ralph a win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives to the #Emmys

“Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream…couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said. “This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

You can watch her entire phenomenal acceptance speech below.