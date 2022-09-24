Last week rapper Cardi B began garnishment proceedings against gossip vlogger Tasha K. Tasha K moved to Africa and bragged about dodging the $4 million judgment awarded to Cardi B after winning her lawsuit for defamation.

Now Tasha is trying to convince a judge to stop the proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has filed documents in Georgia pleading for the judge to stop Cardi from being able to collect on the judgment until her appeal is heard.

However, Cardi is opposing this motion claiming Tasha has to put up a bond of $3.8 million to stay execution. The blogger is desperately trying to convince the judge to side with her.

The ruling is pending.

