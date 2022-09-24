YG is back with another banger, dropping off the new single and video for “Maniac.” The single is from his forthcoming album I GOT ISSUES, which is set for release on Sept. 30.

YG is ready to invite you back into his rap world with his new album,I GOT ISSUES. The new album will arrive on September 30, but to raise fans’ interest, the tracklist is currently available.

The new 14-track release will feature Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone, H.E.R., Mozzy, D3szn, Duki, and Cuco.

Advertisement

unnamed 1

YG was not satisfied with the tracklist being out, citing that it was too early. He hit Twitter with the below message.