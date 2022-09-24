Wizkid will make his Madison Square Garden debut on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 PM, according to an announcement made today by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation. This will be the Nigerian superstar’s first performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. On Friday, September 30, at 12:00 ET, general public ticket sales will start.

On September 13, Wizkid’s brand-new track “Bad To Me” was made available via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. “Bad To Me,” Wizkid’s first solo single since the release of Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition in 2021, was created by veteran producer P2J.

With more than 4 billion global streams, Wizkid is one of Nigeria’s most streamed artists. Wizkid just achieved a significant career milestone when the RIAA granted Gold Certification to his 2020 album Made in Lagos, which has received over a billion plays. Its follow-up album, Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Global Music Album in 2021.

Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Monday, September 26 at 10:00 AM ET through Thursday, September 29 at 10:00 PM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the November 16 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30, at noon via Ticketmaster.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @wizkidayo will perform at Madison Square Garden on Nov 16! Chase cardholders get early ticket access Sep 26 at 10am to Sep 29 at 10pm, while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep 30. pic.twitter.com/j1d1SF16KV — MSG (@TheGarden) September 23, 2022