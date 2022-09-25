In just a few short years, Lil Baby has contributed a lot to the hip-hop community. However, he has also contributed a lot to the community in his hometown of Atlanta and was recently recognized for these efforts.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2nd annual Music in Action Awards Gala, an event that benefits the Black Music Action Coalition. The award is given to a recipient for their efforts in promoting social and racial justice.

The “Drip too Hard” artist received the award from his multiple community efforts in Atlanta. His annual “Back to School Fest,” was held at Atlanta’s West End Mall in partnership with Goodr. Over 3,000 local school children attended the event, which had music, games, food, and even carnival rides. Attendees also received backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts. He also partnered with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to offer 100 jobs to young adults in the Atlanta community while establishing the $150,000 “My Turn” scholarship program, designed to provide scholarships to students at his former high school.

Upon accepting the award at the event, Lil Baby made the following statement: ““I honestly didn’t know what a humanitarian was, but as I looked into it and started reading, I understand that I’m actually humanitarian.” He added, “I just want to say that I appreciate everybody in here because nothing that we are doing or trying to do can be done by one person. It’s gonna take all of us to stick together and stay together.”

An Instagram post uploaded by the artist shows him dressed for the black tie event standing in his driveway with a caption that reads: “Thank You To The @bma_coalition For Honoring Me With The @quincyjones Humanitarian Award! 🙏🏽 #universityofthehood.”