Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver will perform as the Smoker’s Club Festival headliners on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Orlando Amphitheater.

GloRilla, Denzel Curry, Ice Spice, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, Smoke DZA, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken, That Mexican O.T., Lil Maru, Slayter, Chris Patrick, Moreno ITF, Joony, Marco Plus, Bad Neighbors, Sid Shyne, and Dess Dior will all make appearances.

Hip-hop is recognized at the Smoker’s Club Fest as one of the significant influences on the popularization of cannabis culture. Shiest Bubz will serve as the event’s host, and Druski, who will be presenting 4Lifers, will serve as the host of the VIP Halloween afterparty.

Advertisement

This festival continues the storied occasions held twice a year in Southern California. The club was established in 2010 by Jonnyshipes, Smoke DZA, and Shiest Bubz. Following the club’s debut performance at SXSW, a companion event was created. Since then, the event has expanded and is now held on the East Coast.