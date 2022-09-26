The Big Apple saw more big steppers on the second day of Rolling Loud New York 2022, which featured hundreds of performances and just as many memorable moments.

Hero of Harlem A$AP While his partner Rihanna watched, Rocky finished the day in Queens by bringing out some unexpected visitors, including French Montana and GloRilla. Additionally, Lil Baby arrived with his customary fire.

Sheck Wes and A Boogie With Da Hoodie were also present to keep uptown NY rap alive. Don Toliver, a fellow member of Sheck’s Jackboys band, welcomed special guest Kali Uchis with his velvet vocal performance. GloRilla and Key Glock delivered noteworthy performances in Memphis, and rising artists from throughout the world, like Chicago’s LUCKI, Jamaica’s Shenseea, and Milwaukee’s Lakeyah, made their presence known.

Images from the performances are available below.