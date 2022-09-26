The Big Apple saw more big steppers on the second day of Rolling Loud New York 2022, which featured hundreds of performances and just as many memorable moments.


Hero of Harlem A$AP While his partner Rihanna watched, Rocky finished the day in Queens by bringing out some unexpected visitors, including French Montana and GloRilla. Additionally, Lil Baby arrived with his customary fire.

Sheck Wes and A Boogie With Da Hoodie were also present to keep uptown NY rap alive. Don Toliver, a fellow member of Sheck’s Jackboys band, welcomed special guest Kali Uchis with his velvet vocal performance. GloRilla and Key Glock delivered noteworthy performances in Memphis, and rising artists from throughout the world, like Chicago’s LUCKI, Jamaica’s Shenseea, and Milwaukee’s Lakeyah, made their presence known.

Images from the performances are available below.

Don Toliver brought his basso-voiced bravado and duetted with his partner Kali Uchis (Photo credit: Rolling Loud / @henryhwu)

Always a character, Kevin Gates brought bangers and bangers to his sunset performance (Photo credit: Rolling Loud / @olivercovrett)

The Highbridge rapper crosses the Triboro Bridge to shut down the D'Usse stage (Credit: Rolling Loud / @amandabfilms)

The 4PF CEO hypes up the crowd and prepares for his upcoming It's Only Me album (Credit: Rolling Loud / @JIVE)

Rihanna enjoys the show (Rolling Loud / @itchyeyephotos)

QC's Milwaukee representative performs on the FashionNova stage (Credit: Rolling Loud / @JIVE)

One day after hopping onstage during Chief Keef's set, 43B's first signee pumps up the crowd with his own performance (Credit: Rolling Loud / @srodriguez92)

Paper Route Business! Glizzock gets sturdy on the D'Usse Stage (Credit: Rolling Loud / @abosseprod)

Let's gooooo! Memphis's rising "FNF" hitmaker performs at her first Rolling Loud (Credit: Rolling Loud / @themcdub)

Live Sheck Wes! (Credit: Rolling Loud / @amandabfilms)

Chicago's underground hero plays new songs from his album FLAWLESS LIKE ME (Credit: Rolling Loud / @srodriguez92)

Dancehall star Shenseea performs (Credit: Rolling Loud / @kadeeeem)

Buss it with the Dallas rap queen (Credit: Rolling Loud / @jamesbaxter)

Pretty Flacko shines during his headlining set (Credit: Rolling Loud/@henryhwu)

