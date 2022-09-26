In accordance with a partnership that the NBA G League and Marvel Entertainment announced today, each of the 16 G League teams will hold a Marvel Super Hero Day during the next 2022–2023 NBA G League season.

Marvel-themed jerseys and personalized comic books will be given away as promotional items during Marvel Super Hero Days across the league. Marvel character appearances, limited-edition apparel, including jerseys, socks, towels, and additional fan engagement events will all be included in some games.

The Black Panther and G League players will appear as Agents of Wakanda in the limited-edition collection of 3,000 custom comic books that each team will distribute to supporters in attendance.

The list of participating teams hosting a Marvel Super Hero™ Day can be found below:

Austin Spurs

Birmingham Squadron

Cleveland Charge

Delaware Blue Coats

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

G League Ignite

Grand Rapids Gold

Iowa Wolves

Raptors 905

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Salt Lake City Stars

Santa Cruz Warriors

Stockton Kings

Westchester Knicks

Windy City Bulls

Wisconsin Herd

The G League teams will continue to provide updates regarding team activations and their associated dates, and the league will promote and amplify these activations on its social media channels (@nbagleague) during the course of the season. The 2022-23 NBA G League season tips off on Friday, Nov. 4, with the full schedule available here.