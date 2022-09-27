21 Savage Blasts Rolling Loud: ‘Will Never Get a Show Out of Me Ever Again’

Rolling Loud New York was set to feature 21 Savage, but his set was canceled at the last minute. Following the missed performance, 21 Savage hit Twitter with a statement: “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again.”

21 Savage’s set is believed to have been cut due to a tardy arrival, which can also be attributed to the absences of Big Sean and Ski Mask the Slump God, Variety reports.

The festival’s headlining performance from A$AP Rocky was also cut short, leaving a visibly upset rapper on stage.

