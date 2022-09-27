Rolling Loud New York was set to feature 21 Savage, but his set was canceled at the last minute. Following the missed performance, 21 Savage hit Twitter with a statement: “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again.”
21 Savage’s set is believed to have been cut due to a tardy arrival, which can also be attributed to the absences of Big Sean and Ski Mask the Slump God, Variety reports.
The festival’s headlining performance from A$AP Rocky was also cut short, leaving a visibly upset rapper on stage.
