Megan Thee Stallion on Stage After Recent Accusations From DaBaby: ‘I Do What I Want to With My Body’

Megan Thee Stallion on Stage After Recent Accusations From DaBaby: ‘I Do What I Want to With My Body’

Last week, DaBaby decided to let us in on a rumored bedroom affair with Megan Thee Stallion. Fans who listened to DaBaby’s Baby on Baby 2 album immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine.

Rapping on the single, DaBaby opened:

“You play with me that shit was childish The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her I was fkin on Megan Thee Stallion Waited to say that shit on my next album

Hit it the day before too

But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

He then would double back with bars about Pardison Fontaine:

Advertisement

“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward

I told you n*ggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me I poked the muthaf*ckin bear, I’m a animal.”

Seemingly hearing the comments, Hot Girl Meg blasted off a response on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” Thee Stallion said. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”

Megantheestallion speaks on body positivity following dababy dropping song revealing that he smashed her 👀 thoughts 💭? pic.twitter.com/x2oZlpfzWJ — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) September 26, 2022

Is this the last we will hear of their rumored bedroom escapades?