Post Malone’s St. Louis fall is still impacting his tour. On Satuday, Posty canceled his Boston show due to intense pain in the area he injured.

“Boston, I love y’all so fucking much,” he wrote on Twitter. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry .”

According to HipHopDX, while walking on a ramp in St. Louis, Malone stepped into a hole in the floor that is used to lower his guitar. The hole was not properly covered, leading to his fall.

In a video shared online, Malone was unable to brace for his fall and remained on the floor for minutes until he was assisted by staff. Post Malone would return to the stage after 15 minutes but had an abbreviated set.

“Thank you for the patience,” Post Malone said online. “Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass. Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar is on a guitar stand, and it goes down, and it’s this big ass hole. I go around, step through there, and I bust my ass.”

You can see the moment below.

Post Malone took a fall on stage and cracked 3 ribs. Medics took him away, but he still managed to return to the stage and finish the show. pic.twitter.com/goAx40GfxU — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 18, 2022