The REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA on September 24 and 25 for its fourth iteration of specially curated panels, workshops and more aimed to empower young Black artists and leaders.

The two-day experience kicked off with hosts Pretty Vee and Fly Guy DC welcoming the local Atlanta community. The day continued with insightful conversations led by today’s cultural leaders, including an exclusive live viewing of the financial literacy series, Assets Over Liabilities, which featured a conversation with Master P, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

The Summit continued with additional panels such as Beyond The Rim, a one-on-one conversation with Dennis Rodman that discussed mental health, The Future of Cannabis, where moderator Mouse Jones spoke with Bobby Shurmda, Al Harrington, Berner and The Cannabis Cutie on the booming marijuana industry that has historically boxed out Black Americans. Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, also led the Future of REVOLT Keynote which discussed the future of the Black-owned multimedia company.

The day also included amazing live performances by Lakeyah, Baby Tate, and Nardo Wick. Attendees also tuned into Cancel Culture, an insightful conversation with Amber Rose, Nene Leakes and Ray J moderated by Jason Lee, before the night ended with electrifying performances by Rich Homie Quan, DreamDoll, Big BossVette, and Rob49.

On Sunday, an impactful panel exploring the future of community, was led with a keynote conversation with Social Justice Leader and Movement Strategist Tameka D. Mallory, discussing the future of our fight for freedom, justice, equity and civil rights.

The day was full of can’t miss moments, including an insightful conversation with REVOLT, CEO Detavio Samuels and an exciting panel with The Crew League season 4 host Trinidad James.

ALL PHOTOS CREDIT: JMartinVisual