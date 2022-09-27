SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs

SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs

The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring.

“We’re treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We’re the underdogs,” Davis told ESPN’s, Dave McMenamin. “Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do. But … they’re not talking about us, and that’s fine. You know, we’d rather be under the radar.”

Davis will return to the franchise after missing 42 games last season and the Lakers missing the playoffs. For Davis, he plans to be more aggressive.

Advertisement

“I started getting in my own head a lot last year,” Davis said. “I don’t think a lot of people know that … Just knowing how much better I could have been.”

You can hear more from AD speaking to Spectrum below.