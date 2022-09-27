Heading into NBA Media Day, crowning the best player in the NBA is simple for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antentokounmpo. Speaking to the media, he thinks the top spot goes to Stephen Curry.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last man standing,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s the person that takes his team to the Finals, the finish line and helps them win the game. … that’s how I view it. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry.”

In various offseason lists, Antentokounmpo comes in pole position, but that means nothing to him.

“I got jealous of Golden State, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs,” Giannis added. “You know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you.”

With that fire in his heart, good luck to the Philadelphia 76ers, who open against the Bucks on Oct. 20.