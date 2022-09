[WATCH] Lil Wayne Enjoys Keith Sweat Performing “Don’t Stop Your Love” at His 40th Birthday Party

Lil Wayne has hit age 40. At a star-studded birthday celebration for one of the greatest in Hip-Hop history, Wayne loses his mind during a performance by Keith Sweat.

At the party in Los Angeles, Keith Sweat grabs the mic and performs “Don’t Stop Your Love,” much to the delight of Weezy F. Baby.

Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th birthday with a performance from Keith Sweat pic.twitter.com/Z0qfeHx1vj — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) September 26, 2022

Also at the birthday celebration was a special recorded message from Kanye West, NBA YoungBoy, an appearance from Skip Bayless, and more.

Ye souhaitant un joyeux anniversaire à Lil Wayne 🎂



« Happy Birthday to the 🐐, Lil Wayne » pic.twitter.com/bVZlo3imoY — Ye France 🇫🇷 (@KanyeFrance) September 26, 2022

NBA YoungBoy wishing Lil Wayne a Happy Birthday 🔥🎉 pic.twitter.com/JdBUCZhbH8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022