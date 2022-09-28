Boosie Badazz Says He and T.I. Are Working on a Joint Album and Reality Show

T.I. and Boosie Badazz, two of the most outspoke artists in Hip-Hop, are planning to team together for a couple of projects.

According to Boosie, they are planning to create a collaborative album and a reality TV show. Joining the effort will be their sons, King Harris and Tootie Raww. Boosie revealed the news speaking with B High TV in Atlanta.

“Me and T.I. got an album on the way,” Boosie said. “We sendin em back and forth, and we gonna get it in for the last rodeo and knock out our last five.

“He sending me shit, I’m sending him shit. I gotta come with it, that’s Tip! We snapping, bro. This was overdue.”

The reality show will be called Raw ASs Kids, which is reportedly in development.

You can hear it from Boosie below.