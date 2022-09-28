Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character are ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to ComicBook.com, Deadpool 3 will also bring Hugh Jackman into the MCU, reprising his role as Wolverine. Jackman was believed to have wrapped his role as the slashing superhero in 2017’s LOGAN.
Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024, and will be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and will bring in Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin (Bob’s Burgers) for the script. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will join in penning the script.
You can hear from Ryan Reynolds below.
