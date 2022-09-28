DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg Set to Drop Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’

DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz brand are alive and strong. With projects loading up, DJ Drama is getting ready to partner with Snoop Dogg for a special edition of the music series.

Sharing a Facetime call with The Doggfather, Drama wrote, “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22.”

Speaking with HipHopDX, Drama confirmed the release would drop as a project.

Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama got some music coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqvw2rigiY — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 26, 2022

According to TMZ, Drama is planning to unite with EST Gee, Meek Mill, and Tory Lanez on forthcoming Gangsta Grillz drops. The Meek collaboration is one of the forthcoming efforts that he plans to release in partnership with WME.

DJ Drama is also planning to drop DiCaprio 3 with J.I.D.