Female Rapper Desto Killed After Posing With Money On Instagram

Female Rapper Desto Killed After Posing With Money On Instagram

An up-and-coming female rapper from Memphis, TN was gunned down after she posed in Instagram photos with loads of cash.

Police say aspiring rapper Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Houston, Texas early Saturday.

Desto, real name Destinee Govan, was driving a Porsche SUV with a 20-year-old female passenger at around 2:30 a.m. when a 4-door sedan pulled alongside the SUV at a red light.

Advertisement

Police say two men hopped out of the car and exchanged gunfire with Govan, 25, who was shot multiple times and robbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Police say officers found Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, in a nearby parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he was charged with murder, according to Fox26 News. He remains hospitalized.

Police say evidence left at the crime scene linked Williams to the double shooting. The second gunman is still at large.

Govan was known for her collaborations with mentor Lil Uzi Vert on her rap songs “Lunchroom” and “Vegas.”

Govan often posed in Instagram photos with real cash and diamond jewelry. Police issued a warning to aspiring rappers posing with real cash on Instagram can get you killed.

Condolences to her family and loved ones.