Joyner Lucas and UFC bantamweight champion Alijamain Sterling have announced a special chance for independent musicians to have Sterling walk out to their song for his upcoming title fight against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22 at Etihad Arena.

When Joyner noticed Sterling walking out to his song “I Love” at UFC 273 during his match versus Petr Yan, they became friends earlier this year in April. The two then developed the idea of giving up-and-coming musicians a global stage to promote their music, grow their fan base, and gain recognition at a prestigious sporting event.

Artists must register for Joyner’s startup platform Tully, upload the song they want Sterling to consider, and complete their profile before they can submit a song for consideration for Sterling’s battle. Sterling will then contact all winners directly to discuss the following stages. Prospective participants can go here to learn more.

Tully was founded in 2015 by Joyner and Dhruv Joshi to stream the creative music process with the aid of technology. The two collaborated to create tools that directly contributed to Joyner’s success as an independent musician. They are now disseminating these tools to more musicians so they can maintain complete control over their musical careers. Tully offers a 360-degree array of tools for artists to manage and advance their careers, including guided workflows, structured asset management, templated industry contracts, and publishing and licensing support.

Tully offers more than just music distribution; it also has administrative tools for saving contracts and split sheets and songwriting programs for musicians to play, compose, and record music. Joyner, a self-employed artist, uses a smartphone app that has access to all of these capabilities. Independent musicians can obtain royalty-free beats through Tully, own digital copyrights to their works, and more. They will also be able to get 100% of their royalties.

Sony Music Entertainment announced a significant investment into Tully in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and reported an increase in features for the end of that year.