Kid Cudi is ready to drop his Entergalactic album. Ahead of the release of the project and its coordinating Netflix series, Cudi has released the tracklist.


The album is 15 tracks in length and features Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, and Don Toliver.

“Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said. “It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.

Through their respective production firms, Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society, Cudi and Kenya Barris both serve as executive producers on the movie Entergalactic.

You can see the trailer below.

