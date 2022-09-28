Megan Thee Stallion is taking her degree, and using her platform to help others all this while recording music and performing around the world. Over the weekend, Megan launched a website created specifically for the hotties who need a helping hand but don’t know where to turn, called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too. The site named after a lyric in her song “Anxiety” offers visitors a vast and diverse list of free therapy organizations, crisis helplines, and places to find substance abuse help among other resources. The resources are broken up into categories like “Free Therapy Organizations” and “LGBTQIA+ Community Resources.” The site showcases a wide variety of organizations, including ones that are tailored to the Black community. A message from Megan was shared in a Tweet shared by Shea Jordan Smith “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much 🖤” – @theestallion

"Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb now and check it out. Love y'all so much 🖤" – @theestallion pic.twitter.com/LMta2wIIRK — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

Megan has been open about her own Mental Health Journey for some time, speaking about how the death of her mother in 2019 of brain cancer, the death of her father as a teenager, and the lost of her grandmother shortly after her mother died, propelled her to seek therapy. In an interview during an appearance on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook show “Peace of Mind with Taraji” Megan shared intimate details of her thoughts on Mental Health. “Now, in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to get therapy.” Adding “As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst,” explained Megan at the time. “That’s kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’ We look forward to seeing all the amazing things that Megan will do and to supporting this fantastic platform.