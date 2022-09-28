The Chicago Bulls will seemingly be without their starting point guard for quite a while. In a conversation with the media on Tuesday, Lonzo Ball revealed that he couldn’t run or jump without pain in his left knee. Ball will now have arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

“There was a point where we would warm up and stuff, and I would go through certain days and it would be fine,” Ball said, according to ESPN. “Then whenever I got to real basketball activities, I just couldn’t do it. Unfortunately, this is what’s at hand and has to be dealt with. We feel like surgery, again, is the best option.”

Once Ball’s surgery concludes, he will travel to Chicago to rehab with the team. Ball is currently scheduled to be reevaluated four to six weeks after his surgery. Ball is optimistic about playing in the forthcoming season.

“I’ve never felt pain like this or was able to ramp up a little bit but never fully, so definitely a unique situation. The doctors and the Bulls, we’re all trying to figure out what it is. Like I said, we all came to the conclusion that it’s time for surgery.”