Tee Grizzley announces his new project, Chapters of The Trenches, due out on October 14. He also released the “Ms. Evans 1” video, which was directed by Keemotion.

The narrative of “Ms. Evans 1” exemplifies Tee Grizzley’s unrivaled talent for storytelling and creating a vibrant universe around every release. A teacher is involved in a wager between two students on who will have the best experience with their preferred teacher. Tee ends in a cliffhanger, leaving fans burning with curiosity about what will happen to Ms. Evans in subsequent visions.

You can see the new video below.

Advertisement