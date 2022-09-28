This Fall, Converse and Tyler, The Creator’s GLF 2.0 make a comeback with a clean, all-white rendition of the latest model from the partnership.

The GLF 2.0 completes the Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* collaboration’s five-year journey, which first debuted in June. The silhouette, which evolved from the original all-suede GLF design, combines a vintage court appearance with modern design. The shoe’s all-white coloring replaces canvas with leather for a more upscale appearance.

As an homage to the Gianno, the scalloping and fluid lines that have come to characterize Converse x GOLF le FLEUR collaborations are on display. A bright outsole recalls Tyler, The Creator’s previous releases, and retro allusions, including a remixed Converse brand license plate, add a nostalgic touch. The silhouette takes its shape from the Pro Leather, giving an homage to the skate aesthetic that has helped define much of this partnership’s history.

The GOLF le FLEUR colors are still present in the GLF 2.0, but the floral motif from the first version has been replaced with triple-white color blocking. Finally, a lightweight CX liner and cup sole design provide an all-day level of comfort.

On September 27, a constrained global release of the white GLF 2.0 will be offered at Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR.