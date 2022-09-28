UPROXX, the youth culture & music destination, will launch Fresh Pair, on Wednesday, 9/28 at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET. This brand-new series stars hip-hop legend Just Blaze and sneaker customizer to the stars Katty Customs. In the series, the co-hosts sit down with some of the biggest names in culture, to talk about their careers and personal journeys through the prism of a 1-of-1 custom shoe, made just for them.

Season One guests include Jadakiss, The Game, T.I., Redman, EL-P, Jim Jones, Styles P, and will.i.am.