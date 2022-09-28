Veteran Tony Todd from the classic Candyman series is back in the colorfully titled film Bitch A**. Blending comedy and horror, with social commentary the movie tells the story of a gang initiation gone wrong when a group of four recruits break into a house of horror and are forced by Bitch Ass (Laleye) to play deadly games for their lives. Surprises around every corner, no one knows what to expect. Win and you live – lose and you die. Also starring Teon Kelley, Tunde Laleye, Me’lisa Sellers, and Sheaun McKinney, this star-studded cast is sure to make us laugh with fear.

Available on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, October 14th, 2022