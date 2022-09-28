Ye was in London for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show. During his time there, he took over the DJ booth at the afterparty and decided to share some new music. What was played was a new song featuring James Blake.
A Ye fan page showed the billionaire vibing out playing the new record off his phone before cutting the single short because a nearby woman wasn’t enjoying the single. The fan page believed it was a sample of Blake’s “Always,” but Blake corrected the page to make it known that it was new.