With the inclusion of Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Baby Keem into its creative community, Converse has announced the extension of its creative roster to include up-and-coming voices in music, sport, and culture.

image003

Keem will partner with Converse on original experiences with the Converse All Stars, the brand’s creator community that gives up-and-coming talent access to mentorship, experiences, and opportunities, for his first brand partnership. Keem will explore various Chuck Taylor All Star dimensions through his creative vision.

Keem created and produced a short film honoring his passion for music and the “iconic and ageless” Chuck Taylor All Star to announce the collaboration.

Keem starts his work with Converse as a part of the company’s continuing Create Next initiative, which aims to provide creatives from all over the world and across disciplines a platform to create Converse’s legacy.

In addition to pgLang, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Natasha Cloud, Alexis Sablone, and Tyler, the Creator, Keem is the newest voice to join the Converse roster.