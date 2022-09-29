A woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece is suing Diddy for wrongful termination. According to TMZ, the woman claims Diddy ended her tenure after requesting to take maternity leave.

The woman’s identity is not disclosed, listed in docs as Jane Doe, but she is suing Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and more, citing she was a full-time nanny to Diddy’s twins after the November 2018 death of Porter. She said she was fired when she requested maternity leave two years later.

The woman states Diddy asked her to live at his estate, and she became responsible for the 24/7 care of the twins. The maternity leave was requested in August 2020, but Diddy was allegedly “infuriated” and terminated her job at the start of her time off. The woman stated reps for Diddy told her she was fired because she was pregnant and not married, setting a bad example.

In response, a spokesperson for Diddy told TMZ the lawsuit is a shakedown and extortion attempt while identifying the woman as Raven.