Gunna’s legal representation is once again attempting to secure a bond for the rapper. According to Rolling Stone, Gunna’s attorneys requested a third bond motion, which highlighted the modification of the YSL indictment that removed acts of violence from his charges.

Previously bond motions were rejected by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, citing the possibility of witness tampering.

Gunna’s attorney Steven Sadow said in a statement to Rolling Stone that he “is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Advertisement

Previously, the prosecution aimed to add more evidence against Gunna, which is being challenged by his legal team.

Gunna was arrested in May and charged with a single count of conspiracy violating the RICO act. Gunna’s trial date is set for January 2023.

You can read more of the developments of Gunna’s third bond motion on Rolling Stone here.