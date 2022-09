Jack Harlow’s hosting duties will be going forward as he will co-host an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The episode is set to air on October 6 and will place the “Churchill Downs” rapper next to the legendary late-night host.

During the episode, Fallon and Harlow will interview NBA legend Dwyane Wade and introduce Quavo & Takeoff for a performance.

Advertisement

Just last month, Harlow joined LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as hosts of the MTV Video Music Awards.