New ‘Barney’ Docuseries to Highlight Death Threats and Hate Projected to Beloved Children’s Character

A new docuseries titled I Love You, You Hate Me is set to show the dark side of the historical children’s show Barney & Freinds.

According to PEOPLE, the upcoming docuseries will show the threats of violence and rumors that surrounded the purple dinosaur and the historic show.

“As [creator Sheryl Leach’s] beloved character was heading into the stratosphere, people couldn’t accept that this was just a show. And so, let the bashing begin,” David Joyner, who played Barney, said.

The docu-series will highlight death threats and accusations against the performers who put on the costume.

“They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family,” former Barney performer Bob West recalled. “They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me.”

You can see the trailer below. The docuseries will premiere on Peacock on Oct. 12.