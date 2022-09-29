Jamal Crawford is ready to join the NBA on TNT team. According to the New York Post, the recently retired guard will takeover Dwyane Wade’s spot on the Tuesday night NBA broadcast, placing him alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe.

TNT has not offered a response to the report. Wade is said to leave the position behind to focus on other business ventures, including his ownership of the Utah Jazz.

Crawford most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets. During his career, he also played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and more. For his career, he averaged 14.6 points and 3.4 assists.

The NBA season will start on Oct. 18 as the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors raise the banners in front of the Los Angeles Lakers. Those games will air on TNT.