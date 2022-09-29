50 Cent keeps the television series rolling out, debuting the trailer for the upcoming series Hip-Hop Homicides.

The new series will be hosted by Van Lathan and will interview the family members of deceased hip-hop stars and more. The show will dive into deaths that rocked the Hip-Hop community over the years.

The trailer featured Lathan highlighting the purpose of the show as images of late rappers XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, and King Von are shown. “At least half of those cases are unsolved,” Lathan says.

The new series will premiere on Nov. 3 on WE tv and streams the Monday after on ALLBLK.