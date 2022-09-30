DaBaby dropped his new album, Baby on Baby 2, this past Friday. The surprise drop garnered headlines because of a diss toward Megan Thee Stallion. A week later, sales projects are out and target the effort to move 16,000 album-equivalent units in the first week and debut outside the Top 20.
With the numbers hitting social media and some jokes ensuing, DaBaby hit Instagram with a message: “No bad for da BlackBalled Baby.”
DaBaby’s claims of blackballing match rumors of the same from Akademiks, who have pointed at Ebro Darden as one of the industry figures against him.
The fans who listened to the album immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine.
Rapping on the single, DaBaby opened:
“You play with me that shit was childish The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her I was fkin on Megan Thee Stallion Waited to say that shit on my next album
Hit it the day before too
But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”
He then would double back with bars about Pardison Fontaine:
“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward
I told you n*ggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me I poked the muthaf*ckin bear, I’m a animal.”
Seemingly hearing the comments, Hot Girl Meg blasted off a response on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” Thee Stallion said. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”
The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby came to a crashing close in 2021 when DaBaby worked with Tory Lanez for a new collaboration “SKAT.”
From there DaBaby and Hot Girl Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had an exchange on social media. The fallout also included Megan Thee Stallion exiting the stage during a performance with DJ Khaled to not be around DaBaby.
At one of last year’s Rolling Loud events, Megan performed before DaBaby and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”