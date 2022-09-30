BlackBalled Baby: DaBaby States the Industry is to Blame for Selling 16K in First Week

DaBaby dropped his new album, Baby on Baby 2, this past Friday. The surprise drop garnered headlines because of a diss toward Megan Thee Stallion. A week later, sales projects are out and target the effort to move 16,000 album-equivalent units in the first week and debut outside the Top 20.

With the numbers hitting social media and some jokes ensuing, DaBaby hit Instagram with a message: “No bad for da BlackBalled Baby.”

DaBaby reacts to his first week sales predictions: “Not bad for Da Blackballed Baby” pic.twitter.com/X0iu9KL1J1 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 29, 2022

Ain’t nobody tryna listen to 30 different versions of ‘Suge’. DaBaby blackballed himself. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2022

Dababy is NOT blackballed y’all gotta stop 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4Nioceobv — Percalam (@notbobbalam) September 28, 2022

DaBaby’s claims of blackballing match rumors of the same from Akademiks, who have pointed at Ebro Darden as one of the industry figures against him.

I told u Ebro and Apple Music blackballed him. https://t.co/y8DczklEsp — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

If you weren't the Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B for Apple nobody would mention u breh… It aint like niggas is reacting to u for shit u say or ur radio show. U just dont like that now ppl can c beyond the veil of these playlists esp at apple.. & u the nigga responsible for it. https://t.co/y2ao4Fxqjg — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 29, 2022

The fans who listened to the album immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine.

Rapping on the single, DaBaby opened:

“You play with me that shit was childish The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her I was fkin on Megan Thee Stallion Waited to say that shit on my next album

Hit it the day before too

But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

He then would double back with bars about Pardison Fontaine:

“Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward

I told you n*ggas don’t play, now you gone have to handle me I poked the muthaf*ckin bear, I’m a animal.”

Seemingly hearing the comments, Hot Girl Meg blasted off a response on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” Thee Stallion said. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”

Megantheestallion speaks on body positivity following dababy dropping song revealing that he smashed her 👀 thoughts 💭? pic.twitter.com/x2oZlpfzWJ — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) September 26, 2022

The relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby came to a crashing close in 2021 when DaBaby worked with Tory Lanez for a new collaboration “SKAT.”

From there DaBaby and Hot Girl Meg’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had an exchange on social media. The fallout also included Megan Thee Stallion exiting the stage during a performance with DJ Khaled to not be around DaBaby.

At one of last year’s Rolling Loud events, Megan performed before DaBaby and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”