Netflix’s Jeffery Dahmer limited series has taken America by storm. The show chronicles the life of Jeffery Dahmer and some of the 17 men that he killed between 1978 and 1991. While the show has been praised, especially for its performances, others have critiqued the show, essentially calling it a slap in the face of the families of the families of Dahmer’s victims.

Among those disgraced at the show is none other than Boosie, who recently took to IG where he shared a message to the Black community, calling for a boycott of the show, mainly because the majority of Dahmer’s victims were Black.

“Us as blacks we need to ban this Jeffery Dahmer movie. This is some sick shit what he did to our race,” Boosie said. “This is some sick shit. We need to boycott this damn movie off of Netflix. Boosie then said that the families of the victims should get paid off of the series. “The victims family’s should be getting paid off of every dollar Netflix made. This is fucking sick.”

Advertisement

Boosie says that Netflix needs to remove the Jeffrey Dahmer series from their platform pic.twitter.com/8mSPwgZ0wd — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 29, 2022

Boosie is one of many people that have a problem with the new series. Families of the victims voiced their disapproval of the series, and said that they were not receiving a dime form Netflix. Eric Perry, the cousin of Rita Isbel, whos brother was murdered by Dahmer took to twitter after the reenactment of his cousin’s impact statement during Dahmer’s trial went viral.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show,” Eric tweeted, “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”