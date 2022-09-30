After getting toxic with their “If I Get Caught” single, dvsn is back with their new single “What’s Up,” featuring Jagged Edge.
The new single brings in the trademark passion and vocals of the R&B duo, teaming with the icons for the single and a video.
The new video picks up where Mal of the Rory and Mal Podcast left off, picking up his phone after a wild string of messages came in.
The video for “What’s Up,” directed by Andy Madeleine, uses a nostalgic, early 2000s-inspired aesthetic to emphasize the song’s theme by focusing on the moments following a breakup.
“When we were playing it for the twins from Jagged Edge,” explains Daniel, “they were so passionate about this song being super special and important for R&B, that they decided to bless us with their vocals and trademark harmonies to complete the emotion.”