Emergency Personnel Reportedly Performed Nearly an Hour of CPR on Coolio

After being unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom, EMTs attempted 45 minutes of emergency CPR to revive Coolio.

Coolio passed away Wednesday at a home in downtown Los Angeles. Coolio went into the bathroom, and after not emerging after a while, the concerned friend found the rapper on the floor.

According to TMZ, EMTs attempted to give CPR for nearly an hour before declaring the rapper dead.

According to Coolio’s manager, the rapper was visiting Los Angeles for business involving his passport. He was currently residing in Las Vegas. Coolio needed a passport office to resolve an issue that could prevent him from traveling to Germany for two scheduled shows this weekend. The manager believes Coolio had a heart attack.