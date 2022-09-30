Iconic NBA commentator Mike Breen has lost his Long Island, New York home to a fire. According to TMZ Sports, the house was completely burned, and now the fire is under investigation.

The home was reported on Sunday at 4:03 a.m. by Breen’s neighbors. By the time the fire department arrived, Breen’s entire house was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported in the fire.

“Numerous hand lines, as well as 2 ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to battle the fire,” fire officials said.

ESPN supported Mike Breen in a statement:

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance. We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

