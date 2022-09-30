Father and Son Officially Charged with Murder and Robbery in Death of PnB Rock

Father and Son Officially Charged with Murder and Robbery in Death of PnB Rock

On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were both charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. In addition, both were tabbed with two counts of second-degree robbery. The charges are connected to the murder of PnB Rock.

TMZ notes Freddie Lee Trone is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to Throne and his son, Shauntel Trone, the 17-year-old’s stepmother was charged in connection to the crime with one count of accessories after the fact.

Advertisement

Trone and his son reportedly spotted PnB Rock headed into a Los Angeles Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend. Both men were in the parking lot when PnB arrived.

Trone was the getaway driver and his son was the alleged shooter. After escaping the scene, both men burned the car.