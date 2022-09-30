Late Wednesday night, Hip-Hop was rocked by the news of the death of Coolio. Among the classic songs created by the late rapper was the theme song for the popular Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

In addition to performing the single, Coolio appeared in the opening music video for the scene.

Speaking with TMZ, Kel remembered moments with Coolio and highlighted how amazing the rapper was.

“Every time I was around Coolio, it was always a good time,” Mitchell said. “He just brought a special kind of magic to that theme song. I met him on ‘All That’ first, before the theme song, and we were in a ‘Good Burger’ sketch together. He was an amazing actor and had great comedic timing.

“We just stayed in contact all these years and that theme song is so iconic.”

Kel Mitchells remembers late rapper Coolio as a joy to be around. https://t.co/Pz15GavoOU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2022

Kel also penned a touching message to Coolio on Instagram.