It’s no doubt that Lil Wayne is one of the most influential rappers in hip hop history. Earlier this week, Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday and was honored with an exhibit at National Museum Of African American Music.

According to an official press release, the NMAAM will host an exhibit that allows people to view artifacts from throughout Lil Wayne’s career. This includes his Grammy for Rap Album of The Year, a letter he wrote while serving time at Rikers Island, and an original copy of his Cash Money debut The Block Is Hot.

Attendees will also be able to listen to a virtual speech made by Weezy, listen to music, and even try reciting their favorite Wayne verse in a booth set up by the museum.

“I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so influential on the culture,” Lil Wayne said in the statement. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.”

President & CEO of NMAAM, H. Beecher Hicks III, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to honor and feature Lil Wayne and start our relationship with such a generous donation. On the heels of Mr. Carter expressing his interest in partnering with us, we found out that ten years ago, he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, with 109 songs.”