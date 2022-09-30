Kevin Durant is back with the Brooklyn Nets, and on one of the opening days of training camp, Easy Money Sniper was celebrated with a birthday cake.

Ahead of training camp, Durant was on hand at the 2022 Media Day and spoke about his return to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ahead of training camp, Durant was on hand at the 2022 Media Day and spoke about his return to the Brooklyn Nets. Many wondered what the relationship with head coach Steven Nash would be like after a tough summer relationship. Nash spoke to ESPN about the issue.

Advertisement

“We’re fine,” Nash said to ESPN. “We’re good. Ever since we talked, it’s been like nothing’s changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.

“We all were hurting, seething, to go through what we went through last year, not being able to overcome all that adversity. Sometimes you lose perspective because you expect to win, but the reality is we were able to talk and discuss what we can improve on from last year. And also keep perspective. We went through a ton of stuff.”

The Brooklyn Nets will kick off their season hosting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.